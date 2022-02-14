Oak Bay police seek sedan after driver hits open door on Beach Drive

Among the many calls to police last week in Oak Bay, were several false alarms

Oak Bay police hope residents can help locate the driver of a white sedan that did drive-by damage to another vehicle on Beach Drive last week.

On Feb. 9 just before 7 a.m., the driver of a green Subaru Forrester, parked in the 600-block of Beach Drive, opened the driver side door and an eastbound, newer model, white sedan struck the open car door causing about $3,000 in damage, the department said in a news release.

The driver of the sedan did not stop. Officers were unable to locate the sedan and did not have a further description of the vehicle or licence plate. The driver of the green Subaru was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed. The passenger side front right quarter panel of the sedan would have sustained noticeable damage. Police ask anyone with information to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers must fix the 911 mix-ups

Among the many calls to police last week in Oak Bay were several false alarms. Police issued a reminder for residents after several 911 misdials, that anyone who inadvertently calls 911 should remain on the line and speak with a dispatcher so the lack of emergency can be confirmed by police. Callers should not be alarmed if an Oak Bay officer calls to follow up and requests to meet in person. When calls are abandoned, the number is called back to verify whether there is an emergency. If the caller can’t be reached, an officer is dispatched to locate the caller, unnecessarily tying up resources.

Weekend getaway with tools, equipment

Construction tools and equipment were stolen from a secured garage in Oak Bay and discovered Feb. 7.

Oak Bay police were called for the break and enter that occurred between the evening of Feb. 4 and the morning of Feb. 7, near the 2000-block of Cotswold Road. Police canvassed the neighbourhood for video or anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity but to date, no suspects have been identified.

Cell, wallet returned

Losing both a cell phone and wallet at the same time could be high stress, but thanks to Oak Bay police and a Good Samaritan, one resident only endured that for a short while. On Feb. 9 shortly before 10 a.m., a resident reported they had found a cell phone and wallet on Falkland Road. The responding officer located the owner and returned the items a short time later.

Costly midnight drive

A 21-year-old driver requires alternative transportation for a few days after he was pulled over for speeding on Foul Bay Road near Allenby Road on Feb. 10. The driver was stopped just after midnight for travelling 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and was issued a ticket for excessive speed. An excessive speed ticket for going 40 to 60 km/h over the posted speed limit is $368 and comes with three penalty points on the driver’s licence, a seven-day vehicle impound and various fees for towing and storage.

Bike swiped behind Avenue business

A men’s Norco road bike was stolen from behind a business on Oak Bay Avenue on Saturday evening. The owner, a high school student, rode it to his part-time job and was working when it was stolen between 5 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 12. Anyone who sees the black bike with yellow lettering is asked to call OBPD at 250-592-2424.

Men's Norco road bike stolen from behind a business on Oak Bay Ave this weekend. The owner, a high school student, had ridden it to his part time job and was working inside when it was stolen between 5-7 pm Saturday. If you see it around call us. pic.twitter.com/Qf3uxsTb7L — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 14, 2022

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department