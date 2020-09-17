Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke and entered into a Liquor Plus on Cadboro Bay Drive on Thursday morning. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

Oak Bay police seek suspect who broke into liquor store on Cadboro Bay Road

The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a liquor store early Thursday morning.

Oak Bay police tweeted that they would “love to talk” with the man who broke and entered into a liquor store on Cadboro Bay Drive at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Photos of the suspect show him throwing a large item towards the glass doors of a Liquor Plus.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

 

Oak Bay Police Department

