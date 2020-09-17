Oak Bay police seek suspect who broke into liquor store on Cadboro Bay Road

The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke and entered into a Liquor Plus on Cadboro Bay Drive on Thursday morning. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a liquor store early Thursday morning.

Oak Bay police tweeted that they would “love to talk” with the man who broke and entered into a liquor store on Cadboro Bay Drive at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police Chief Const. Andy Brinton passes the torch this summer

Photos of the suspect show him throwing a large item towards the glass doors of a Liquor Plus.

READ ALSO: MISSING: VicPD seeks 33-year-old man last heard from in August

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Oak Bay Police Department



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.