Oak Bay police sergeant under investigation

Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo) Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (File Photo)

Oak Bay Police Sgt. Davindar Dalep was in provincial court on Wednesday involving a protection order to stay away from a local resident.

Court documents show a court order was served to Dalep earlier this month for “fear of injury/damage by another person,” which is based on alleged incident(s) from earlier this year.

Saanich Police Const. Markus Anastasiades confirmed Dalep is under investigation by the Saanich Police.

The order states that Dalep not communicate with a woman and four members of her family. He is also to refrain from carrying any firearms or restricted weapons other than the required firearm he uses during policing duty.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Pharmasave a target for shoplifters

Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties said the department put Dalep on administration duties.

“When we learned of this allegation we immediately ensured the Saanich Police (Police of Jurisdiction) were notified and would investigate,” Bernoties said.

“[We] immediately notified the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner and requested an external investigation and external discipline authority to remove any perceived or real conflict of interest.”

Oak Bay police clarified that while the “fear of injury/damage by another person” is a protection order made through the Criminal Code of Canada, it is not a criminal charge.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police still awesome, residents say

reporter@oakbaynews.com

hr width=”75%”>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter< and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.