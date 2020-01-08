The Oak Bay Police Department took down a male suspect of a bike theft on Wednesday and helped him seek medical attention. (File Photo)

Oak Bay police take down alleged bike thief on Monterey

Soaking wet with no socks, man heads home after two days on meth

Oak Bay Police practised an extra level of patience with a bike thief late Wednesday morning.

A man had allegedly taken the bike from York Place, near the Oak Bay police office, in an attempt to return to Victoria. According to Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties the man was soaking wet with no shoes “and was under the influence of crystal meth.”

READ ALSO: Police seek prolific tequila thief

Bernoties said many residents reported the man’s actions as he moved about the area. Oak Bay police used many resources to locate the man, including the assistance of a Vic PD dog.

“He’s been awake for two days and trying to get home (Victoria),” Bernoties wrote in a Facebook post that mentioned the incident. “We immediately sought medical assistance for him. Thanks for all of your assistance and patience as I temporarily held back traffic.”

Bernoties further appreciated how sweet it was that while directing traffic, most drivers waved to him.

“This is a great community. Have a good day.”

Peninsula Search and Rescue members volunteered more than 5,000 hours in 2019
UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

