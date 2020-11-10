Oak Bay police ticket four drivers in 45 minutes for not stopping at stop sign

A beautiful sunny afternoon in Oak Bay this afternoon with lots of us out walking and cycling. Too bad some drivers thought the stop signs on Caddy Bay Rd. did not apply to them today. 4 tickets for Disobey Stop Sign to 4 drivers in 45 min. Each went home with a $167 fine. pic.twitter.com/titL6G8gz2
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 9, 2020
On Nov. 8 the Oak Bay Police Department handed out a series of four fines, each worth $176, for drivers not stopping at stop signs at the intersection of Cordova Bay Road and Beach Drive.
Last Tuesday evening, police received multiple calls for an erratic driver of a white BMW driving dangerously on Cadboro Bay Road near Uplands Golf Course.
“Reports came in just after 8:30 p.m. that a white car had been ‘fishtailing’ and driving at a high rate of speed,” Fisher said.
Officers later reviewed camera footage of the event captured by a BC Transit bus that had been in the area at the time but police have yet to identify the driver and the file remains under investigation.
Our officers were out this morning talking to preschool children at Windsor Park about safety. These talks are always entertaining and the kids have some great questions. pic.twitter.com/hKv58dV0GV
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 10, 2020
A dashcam and a bicycle rack were reported stolen from an SUV parked near the 2000-block of Quimper Street overnight on Nov. 7.
Another report on Nov. 7 was of a potentially concerning case. Around 4:30 p.m. an Oak Bay resident in the 3000-block of Upper Terrace Road reported a man knocking on the door of her home asking for ‘Steve.’
“He claimed he was there to provide gutter services,” Fisher said. “The homeowner confirmed Steve does not reside at the address and gutter services had not been requested.”
The man left without incident. Patrols were made however the man was not located.
