Oak Bay police tow 4 vehicles in 7 days, take drivers’ licences

Four drivers faced driving prohibitions after stops by Oak Bay police last week.

On Aug. 17, police set up a roadblock in the 1300-block of Beach Drive. After screening, a woman was issued a three-day driving prohibition, her driver’s licence was seized, and the vehicle was impounded for three days.

On Monday, Aug. 23, a man was issued a 24-hour prohibition notice and his driver’s licence was seized after a stop at Cadboro Road and Eastdowne Road. The vehicle was impounded.

The same day, same intersection, a second man was stopped and police said showed signs of having consumed liquor. After a screening, and as the driver had a previous three-day driving prohibition, he was given a seven-day driving prohibition. The driver was also issued a $109 ticket for driving contrary to restrictions not to consume alcohol. The vehicle was towed.

A man was also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded during a police road check Aug. 24 in the 1300-block of Beach Drive.

Stuff swiped from unlocked vehicles

On Monday, Aug. 23, Oak Bay police received a report of an overnight theft from an unlocked motor vehicle in the 100-block of Maquinna Street. A second similar instance was reported Aug. 25 in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

