Alleged drunk driver gets 90-day driving ban after cyclist hit in Oak Bay

A suspect faced consequences despite a driver fleeing the scene of a crash with a cyclist April 14.

Oak Bay police were called shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a cyclist hit on Beach Drive near Estevan Avenue. With no injuries or damage reported, the driver left after being told the police were being called, according to a release.

Officers tracked down a 60-year-old man suspected to be the driver and after an impaired driving investigation, issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, a 90-day administrative driving prohibition and a ticket for failing to remain at the scene.

Reading pays off in pillowcase case

The Oak Bay Police Department received four reports of break and enters and attempted break-ins the afternoon of April 8 on Henderson Road, Hamiota Street, Beach Drive and Dufferin Avenue. In each incident, someone entered or attempted to enter the home through the backyard and either opened or broke into back windows or doors.

One home was entered and an iPad and a pillowcase stolen.

On April 15 the department received a call from a complainant who had read an article about the break-ins and located a pillow case in an alley with numerous items. Most of the items were identified as stolen in the recent break and enters and returned to their owner.

Police described the suspect as a man with dark hair, appearing scruffy. Varied reports of what he was wearing indicated he may have changed clothing between homes.

Fraud loss narrowly avoided

An Oak Bay resident nearly lost $955 to phone fraud and reported it to police April 13.

The resident quickly contacted her bank, which reimbursed the money and is now investigating. Unfortunately this type of fraud is far too common and the fraudsters prey on the kindness of others to complete their schemes, police said.

Suspect sought in attempted key heist

Police are on the lookout after a report of someone trying to steal a lockbox of keys on April 15 around 4 a.m.

Someone saw the individual, described as a Caucasian male, 140 to 160 pounds and wearing camouflage jacket and red pants, trying to take the box of keys that access an apartment building on Foul Bay Road. Patrols of the area did not yield a suspect.

