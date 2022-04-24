Selina Williams, formerly director of corporate services for the district, takes over as chief administrative officer this month in Oak Bay. (Courtesy of District of Oak Bay)

Selina Williams, formerly director of corporate services for the district, takes over as chief administrative officer this month in Oak Bay. (Courtesy of District of Oak Bay)

Oak Bay promotes familiar face to fill chief administrator role

Former director of corporate services takes the district helm

Oak Bay opted for an administrator well-versed in the community to fill its head administrative role.

Selina Williams, formerly director of corporate services for the district, takes over as chief administrative officer (CAO) this month.

“I am excited and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the district and look forward to working closely with council to achieve their priorities and vision,” Williams said in a statement.

She came to Oak Bay in November 2020 with more than 19 years of local government experience, having served as director of corporate services with Colwood and Gibsons, and as deputy corporate officer with Sunshine Coast Regional District. She consistently served as acting CAO in these roles.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay on the hunt for a new chief administrator

In Oak Bay so far, Williams has shown positive leadership, team building and passion for the community, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

“Council and staff are excited to see Ms. Williams continue to bring these skills, energy, and her deep understanding of local government into her new role as chief administrative officer. The ability to promote from within is indicative of the incredible quality of the current leadership team in Oak Bay right now.”

Council did a thorough review of the CAO job description and role attributes, then reviewed multiple hiring options before pursuing an internal hire.

Lou Varela heads for Qualicum Beach after filling the CAO role in Oak Bay for nearly four years after coming to serve as interim.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
B.C. First Nations leadership unveils strategy to fight climate change
Next story
Curtains could open to film studio idea with Langford rezoning off Millstream

Just Posted

Members of the Oaklands Community Garden do some planting during the recent grand opening event. (Courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)
PHOTOS: Oaklands community gets growing with new garden plots in Victoria

Jeff Wollach receives a gift certificate (on behalf of his wife) from Madone Pelan, manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, flanked by (from left) Joan Peggs, chair of the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Canada flag program, and committee members Clair Wakefield, Peter Lawrie and Bryan Crockford. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Rotary)
Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer

An area just off Millstream Road (highlighted) is targeted for possible film soundstages in the Langford Heights development. The other lots slated for a business park, and possibly residential development, would not be impacted. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Curtains could open to film studio idea with Langford rezoning off Millstream

Butler Concrete and Aggregate and Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems have announced a partnership aimed at using Empire’s technology to make concrete trucks more efficient and less polluting. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)
Greater Victoria companies team up to make concrete more environmentally friendly