With all Oak Bay facilities closed Oak Bay council is seeking alternatives to deliver the District of Oak Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Oak Bay pursues council meeting participation by webcam

With municipal hall closed to public, staff, council seek solutions

With municipal hall closed to the public and the COVID-19 virus a threat to all, Oak Bay staff and council are now seeking alternative measures to holding council meetings and how staff can serve residents from behind closed doors.

Council gave three readings to a procedure bylaw amendment at Monday night’s abbreviated meeting with a goal of changing “the provisions for electronic participation in meetings.”

Translated, under council’s direction staff are working to amend the current bylaws so councillors and mayor can participate at council meetings remotely via a live-streaming program such as Skype, Zoom, BlueJeans or other.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay closes municipal hall to public amid COVID-10 caution

At the moment, there is a maximum number of councillors who can participate in a meeting remotely, however the proposed amendment will permit councillors to participate remotely so that council and committee of the whole meetings can make quorum.

It might mean having a maximum number of times each council member can participate remotely, and also outline under which circumstances it is permissible.

“We’re also looking at other things, like waiving penalties for late payments for those people that can’t get into municipal hall to pay their utility bills,” said Murdoch. “And it’s other odds and ends that allow us to keep doing business [during the precautionary closures].”

Staff consider it a “critical” amendment during times of emergency situations such as a natural disaster or pandemic to ensure that quorum can be made allowing for council to conduct the necessary business.

The remote participation bylaw requires one more reading.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

oak bay council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Just Posted

Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

Companies will distrubute product to essential service workers

Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Some parkades were free this week, but fees are back in place

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Rickter Scale: The stuff of legends

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Langford Costco limits number of shoppers in store at one time

Langford encourages customers to avoid early morning shopping

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

Passengers from Nanaimo now on ‘mystery cruise’ due to COVID-19 state of catastrophe in Chile

Holland America Line vessel wasn’t allowed to return to port today in Punta Arenas

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

VIRL closed all libraries on March 16 to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Most Read