Oak Bay council will consider a protection order on 2072 Hampshire Rd. for Monday night. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay council will consider a protection order on 2072 Hampshire Rd. for Monday night. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Oak Bay council has applied a 60-day temporary protection order to the house at 2072 Hampshire Rd.

Part of the home dates back to the 1880s, however, details of the original heritage elements are inconsistent, said Lucas Corwin, who remembers growing up in the house in the 1980s. Much of it was altered during extensive 1980s renovations.

Lucas is part of a five-sibling ownership group that inherited the property from their parents. They planned to move the old house off the 32,000 square foot lot and then sell the land, which is currently listed for sale at $3.2 million. The plan for the house is to move it to Metchosin where Lucas’ brother Todd Corwin would live in it.

“When our parents died it became clear that we couldn’t keep the property in the family. It’s too valuable and none of use are in a position to buy it off the others,” Lucas said.
2072 Hampshire Road. (Oak Bay News Photo)

However, they might not get the chance to move the house, or at least have to wait. Council voted unanimously to apply the 60-day order as the house, which is not designated as heritage, is listed in Oak Bay’s Community Heritage. It is said to represent early Oak Bay settlers and was a part of the Tod farm. The house’s heritage value will be reviewed by Oak Bay’s heritage commission.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria developer rushes to demolish historic wall before Oak Bay applies heritage permit

“From our view very little of the original house remains,” Lucas said. “The oldest part, the kitchen, was redone. The oil stove was taken out, a wall was removed. There’s a little bit of original wainscotting left, my parents attempted to keep some of the original look. But it’s not the house it was 100 years ago.”

Moving the house, therefore, keeps with Corwin’s parents wishes that it stays in the family.

“They would be overjoyed to know that,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the house won’t be moved until the summer but that this could delay the process regardless. Coun. Hazel Braithwaite said the 60-day temporary protection order is only policy and the actual process to have it reviewed by the heritage commission can be a lot quicker.

Prospective buyers for the land are in place and described as being interested in subdividing it into four lots though there is no subdivision or rezoning application at this time. The house itself is recessed from the junction where Hampshire Road turns into Musgrave Road, at the T-intersection of Cavendish Avenue.

In a similar case in 2020, Oak Bay council placed a 60-day protection order on the house at 785 Island Rd. (which has since been razed). That house was not designated heritage but was 110 years old. For that reason, Oak Bay staff have prepared the current report for consideration. Council did apply a 60-day protection to the Island Road house but in a split vote, did not force heritage registry on the property.

Moving the Hampshire house would require cutting down two trees that Lucas says are listed as at their end of life in an arborist report. Lucas said Nickel Bros. shared a plan on how to move the house down Cavendish, onto a barge, and over to Metchosin.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region
Next story
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Just Posted

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

Oak Bay council applied a 60-day protection order to the home at 2072 Hampshire Rd. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Northwest Deuce Days has attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of entries in its seven years hosted in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Huge Inner Harbour show and shine a victim of its own success

Oak Bay will remove the right turn slip lanes as it modernizes the newly revamped intersection of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road to make it safer. (Oakbay.ca Image)
Oak Bay to remove slip lanes at Bowker intersection

Bowker Avenue intersection upgrades coming this summer

The driver of a pick-up truck that flipped on its side after a three-vehicle crash on Tillicum Road on March 9 has been issued a $196 ticket for driving without consideration. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Inattentive’ driver slapped with $196 ticket for causing three-vehicle crash in Saanich

Ticketed driver rescued after truck flipped in collision on Tillicum Road

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Baikie Island in the Campbell River Estuary is one of the ‘bright spots of conservation’ identified in the study. Photo NCC
Eastern Vancouver Island one of nine ‘Ecocrisis regions’ in Canada

Island habitat to many species of global concern is threatened by human activity

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Most Read