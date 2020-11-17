Oak Bay ready to get lit for Christmas despite pandemic

Oak Bay parks employee Sean Coss was part of a four-person crew that spent Tuesday morning decorating the municipal entrance to Oak Bay with Christmas lights.

The crew will spend about half the week putting up lights, Coss said.

The Oak Bay Business Improvement Association confirmed Oak Bay Village will sparkle with plenty of holiday lights and atmosphere this year.

