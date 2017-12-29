Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry have been identified as the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders, Mayor Nils Jensen has announced a candlelight vigil this Saturday at 7 pm on Willows Beach where the girls often played. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil

Hour-long vigil starts at 7 p.m. at Willows Beach Park

The District of Oak Bay welcomes the community to candle-light vigil Saturday.

The sombre event honours sisters Chloe and Aubrey Berry who were discovered dead in an Oak Bay apartment Christmas Day in what police are calling a double homicide.

The District of Oak of Bay invites residents from the community and the region to come together to comfort each other, and to “show support for these precious children, their family and their loved ones.”

The memorial vigil will be approximately one hour long starting at 7 p.m. and will include formal remarks and music performance. A stage area will be set up adjacent to the Kiwanis Tea House and attendees are reminded to please bring a candle.

Parking is limited to street parking. Drivers are reminded to watch for pedestrians as residents are encouraged to walk, bike or take transit to the event.

Dress for the weather. Reflective clothing is recommended for safety.

“This event is intended to be simple and tender. It is an opportunity to come together in grief and in love as a community to mourn the tragic loss of two of our young citizens and to offer quiet prayers of healing and peace to their loved ones,” says a statement from the district.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vigil Saturday for Oak Bay sisters killed Christmas Day
Next story
RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Just Posted

Early morning fire rips through Langford home

Langford Fire Rescue attended the house on High Forest Place on Dec. 29

Third party review to assess Esquimalt council’s remuneration

Tax break eliminated by federal government shifts cost to municipality, says councillor

Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil

Hour-long vigil starts at 7 p.m. at Willows Beach Park

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

B.C.’s annual allowable rent increase jumps to four per cent

Rent hike ceiling has steadily risen since 2013, when the maximum was 2.2 per cent

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

From Claremont to Yale, lacrosse program graduating top talent

Claremont lacrosse academy has now graduated 70 players to post secondary

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

B.C. Youth Parliament embraces political inclusion

Youth from across the province take part in 89th session at B.C.’s Legislative Assembly

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Most Read