Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil

Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry have been identified as the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders, Mayor Nils Jensen has announced a candlelight vigil this Saturday at 7 pm on Willows Beach where the girls often played. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The District of Oak Bay welcomes the community to candle-light vigil Saturday.

The sombre event honours sisters Chloe and Aubrey Berry who were discovered dead in an Oak Bay apartment Christmas Day in what police are calling a double homicide.

Re. Vigil Willows Beach Sat @ 7pm. If possible, pls park a block away. Parking lot will be reserved for those assisting with vigil & those w/ disabilities. If you park close to Willows, expect lengthy delays upon departure. Police will assist with crossing Beach.See you there — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 29, 2017

The District of Oak of Bay invites residents from the community and the region to come together to comfort each other, and to “show support for these precious children, their family and their loved ones.”

The memorial vigil will be approximately one hour long starting at 7 p.m. and will include formal remarks and music performance. A stage area will be set up adjacent to the Kiwanis Tea House and attendees are reminded to please bring a candle.

We will be at the candlelight vigil providing support on Saturday. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the terrible tragedy in Oak Bay. https://t.co/zfD0HfRRUh — Victim Services (@GVPVS) December 29, 2017

Parking is limited to street parking. Drivers are reminded to watch for pedestrians as residents are encouraged to walk, bike or take transit to the event.

Dress for the weather. Reflective clothing is recommended for safety.

“This event is intended to be simple and tender. It is an opportunity to come together in grief and in love as a community to mourn the tragic loss of two of our young citizens and to offer quiet prayers of healing and peace to their loved ones,” says a statement from the district.

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com