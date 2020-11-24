An Oak Bay resident was scammed $3,300 in an online puppy purchase. (Black Press Media file photo)

An Oak Bay resident was scammed $3,300 in an online puppy purchase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay resident bilked $3,300 in puppy scam

Three cases of fraud reported in two days

An Oak Bay resident thought they had found a puppy online last week when in fact, it turned out to be a scam.

“The complainant was scammed $3,300 believing that she was purchasing a puppy online,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

The dog scam was one of three cases of fraud reported to the Oak Bay Police between Nov. 14 and 22.

In another fraud the complainant’s credit card was charged for an online purchase but the item did not arrive.

There was also a case of identity theft where $3,800 was withdrawn from the complainant’s bank account. The complainant’s personal identification was used and the suspect was able to answer the bank teller’s questions.

“The Oak Bay Police Department reminds all residents to be cognizant to whom they provide their personal information and to do their homework prior to making purchases online,” Bernoties said.

Only one theft from an automobile was reported last week. It purse was reported stolen from an unlocked car in the parking lot of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

A 22-year-old driver crashed his car at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Cadboro Bay Road on Nov. 20. The young man was headed eastbound on Cedar Hill Cross Road and drove onto the median. He was attempting to execute a turn and lost control of the vehicle when he crashed, Bernoties said.

The driver was issued a ticket for drive without consideration.

A resident also notified police about a steel tip crossbow arrow found on his front lawn in the 3000-block of Beach Drive.

Several new cases of spray-paint vandalism and mischief to property were reported involving several “tags” along Beach Drive.

Anyone with any information on the above crimes or other unsolved crimes can call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

