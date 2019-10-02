A stop work order can be seen on a shed during its construction on Roslyn Road that was recently completed. (OakBay.ca)

Oak Bay resident hit with $250 fine for shed built despite stop work order

54-square-foot shed protects recycling from raccoons

The owner of a new 54 square-foot shed drew the ire of at least one neighbour for not respecting the setback and was issued a $250 fine.

As a summer project Josh Elsdon of Roslyn Road recycled wood from an old fence on the property to build a small shed that now hosts his family’s recycling and kitchen waste products and protects them from the many raccoons in the area, he said.

A structure of less than 100 sq. ft. may be erected in Oak Bay without a permit. However, there are minimum setback requirements from the house and the shed was erected within three metres of the home (against the perimeter of the property).

The shed also blocks automobile access to the garage and Oak Bay requires one automobile parking spot within a building.

Elsdon was hit with the $250 fine and a stop work order from Oak Bay Bylaw Enforcement and Building Inspections.

As a result, council evoked Section 57 of the community charter, and voted to add a note on the lot’s official registry with B.C. Land Title that it does not comply with two Oak Bay building and zoning bylaws.

READ MORE: Oak Bay takes big step towards Heritage Conservation Area

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations
Next story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Just Posted

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot,’ insists veteran awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Oak Bay resident hit with $250 fine for shed built despite stop work order

54-square-foot shed protects recycling from raccoons

Bear spotted near Saanich’s Colquitz and McKenzie schools

SD61 warns parents to pick up kids

Victoria author launches prize-nominated book at Munro’s

Michael Christie’s novel ‘Greenwood’ is part of an emerging climate-fiction genre

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

WATCH: Victoria’s top stories

The top Victoria stories for the October 2 are brought to you… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Most Read