Oak Bay resident hit with $250 fine for shed built despite stop work order

A stop work order can be seen on a shed during its construction on Roslyn Road that was recently completed. (OakBay.ca)

The owner of a new 54 square-foot shed drew the ire of at least one neighbour for not respecting the setback and was issued a $250 fine.

As a summer project Josh Elsdon of Roslyn Road recycled wood from an old fence on the property to build a small shed that now hosts his family’s recycling and kitchen waste products and protects them from the many raccoons in the area, he said.

A structure of less than 100 sq. ft. may be erected in Oak Bay without a permit. However, there are minimum setback requirements from the house and the shed was erected within three metres of the home (against the perimeter of the property).

The shed also blocks automobile access to the garage and Oak Bay requires one automobile parking spot within a building.

Elsdon was hit with the $250 fine and a stop work order from Oak Bay Bylaw Enforcement and Building Inspections.

As a result, council evoked Section 57 of the community charter, and voted to add a note on the lot’s official registry with B.C. Land Title that it does not comply with two Oak Bay building and zoning bylaws.

