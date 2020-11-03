Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine

‘We have no reason to believe they didn’t understand,’ police say

Oak Bay Police ticketed a resident for failing to comply with the voluntary 14-day quarantine. (Black Press File Photo)

An Oak Bay resident was given a $1,150 ticket for failing to adhere to a 14-day quarantine after returning to Canada from abroad.

Oak Bay Police issued the fine after hearing from a number of sources regarding the individual’s behaviour.

One of our members just wrote an $1150 ticket to someone for Failing to Quarantine. They recently returned from another country and didnt comply with federal orders to quarantine. pic.twitter.com/RlTvFuyUJz — Ray Bernoties (Police Chief – Oak Bay Police Dept) (@ray_oak) October 31, 2020

READ ALSO: Saanich Halloween party hosts slapped with $2,300 fine

“We have no reason to suspect this person will breach again,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties, also confirming there was no reason to believe they didn’t understand the rules.

It’s Oak Bay’s first official infringement of the federal quarantine rules created to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, though there have been previous complaints.

“We had a similar complaint before but our investigation showed that the person had returned to a different location and quarantined there,” Bernoties said. “Ironically, that person had a traffic ticket which helped show they had been here.”

The ticket came on the same weekend that Saanich Police issued a $2,300 fine to a resident for hosting a party that contravened the federal health orders.

The quarantine fine is one of the calls Oak Bay Police fielded from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

READ ALSO: Watch: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay Police Department