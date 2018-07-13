An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Ken Agar-Newman photo)

Oak Bay resident wakes with a start as trees crash down

Garry oaks hit house, car, power lines

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start early Thursday morning (July 12) to what he initially thought was a thunder and lightning storm. While it was a natural force that interrupted his slumber, its origin was the ground not the sky.

“I woke up at 2:30 in the morning hearing a crackle and saw light flashing in the window, thinking it was a rain storm, thunder storm. So I looked out the window and looked up at the sky looking for those clouds but it was just clear, no wind, and stars sparkling away,” said Ken Agar-Newman. “I look around and look down and see branches and just think ‘holy cow!’”

Two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property had uprooted and come crashing down. The trees had significant weight to their limbs and co-dominant trunks.

“There is a north side tree and a south side tree. One had fallen on the cable in line to the (neighbour’s) house and it was holding that side of the tree up. The other had fallen on the corner of our house and the car,” said Agar-Newman.

“With these co-dominant trees, architecturally there are better scenarios,” said Chris Hyde-Lay, manager of Oak Bay Parks Services. While the trees were on private property, Parks Services is responsible for ensuring the site is safe.

The property where the trees stood, had recently been developed with a new house build, lawn, and irrigation system.

“There are trees that have a lot better architecture than that one, let’s put it that way. Then when you throw in all the various changes on the site, it is unfortunate that it happened,” said Hyde-Lay. “We had talked to the developer and had made some recommendations about taking some end weight out of it but he had not got to that yet. It was not a great tree architecturally, but none the less it was still a good tree.”

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Ken Agar-Newman photo)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Ken Agar-Newman photo)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Ken Agar-Newman photo)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Ken Agar-Newman photo)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

An Oak Bay resident woke with a start as two large Garry oaks on his neighbour’s property uprooted and came crashing down July 12. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective
Next story
Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Just Posted

Saanich Police arrest nine people shoplifting in Uptown area

Police concerned with rise in neighbourhood’s property crime

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Friday’s headliners include X Ambasassadors and Skiitour

Thursday roadblocks in Victoria net three impaired drivers

July impaired total hits 21; multiple others ticketed for having no license, no valid insurance

Saanich camp leader plans to defy new eviction notice

Notice prohibits campers from remaining in Regina Park between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Oak Bay resident wakes with a start as trees crash down

Garry oaks hit house, car, power lines

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Incident happened overnight Wednesday at Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office on Third Street

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

Most Read