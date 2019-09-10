Oak Bay Police received three reports of theft from unlocked cars last week. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay residents leave cars unlocked, report theft, again

Oak Bay Police briefs from Sept. 1 to 7

It was a theft as fast as you can change your pants.

Last Wednesday a gym user at Henderson Recreation Center was getting changed when their wallet was swiped off the locker room bench.

Neither Henderson or Oak Bay recreation centre is immune to theft and Oak Bay police remind the community to lock possessions if they aren’t going to be in your view at all times.

The wallet theft was one among Oak Bay police’s calls between Sept. 1 and 7.

In his weekly police briefs Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties listed three reports of theft from unlocked cars, a common occurrence in Oak Bay.

READ MORE: Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun

The first, on Tuesday, was in the 300-block of Foul Bay Road. The second, on Wednesday, was in the 2800-block of Eastdowne Road and the third was on Wednesday in the 1500-block of Clive Drive.

Oak Bay police also nabbed a drunk driver and took two reports of drivers in a hit-and-run incidents with inanimate objects.

It was Tuesday when an Oak Bay officer making routine patrols watched a vehicle speeding and swerving in Saanich, just outside Oak Bay. They stopped the vehicle and determined the driver had too much to drink, and served the driver a 90-day driving suspension and a 30-day impound of the vehicle.

The first hit-and-run came from a driver who had his car backed into by the driver of another vehicle who then drove away.

The other hit-and-run came from a seemingly impatient driver, driving a grey pickup truck with an A-Frame to hold glass, who drove through the barricade used for a block party at Dalhousie and Eastdowne.

“The driver struck a barricade which caused the barricade to strike a parked vehicle and damage it,” Bernoties said. “The block party was still on. No one was injured in the incident.”

Oak Bay police want to remind drivers that you must stop and provide your information if your vehicle makes contact with another vehicle, occupied or not, Bernoties said.

Oak Bay police obtained surveillance footage of a reported break-and-enter, and theft, from a boat that was onshore in the back parking lot of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. The secured hatch to the cabin had been forced open and items stolen.

Police also reported a the theft of a bicycle on Thursday, a black, 18-speed Specialized from 2012. It was reported stolen from within a detached garage in the 2500-block of Dunlevy Street.

