Oak Bay residents on Westdowne take happy hour to the limit

Residents from three different households hold happy hour at the end of their driveways on Westdowne Road as they make the best of social distancing on Thursday evening in Oak Bay. (Maureen Mitchell Photo)

Residents on Westdowne Road took happy hour to the limit on Thursday afternoon.

The limit of their property line.

Oak Bay COVID-19 Update March 20 2020 from The District of Oak Bay on Vimeo.

On Friday the Mayor of Oak Bay, Kevin Murdoch, took to social media to post his fourth video since Oak Bay shut down its facilities and transitioned municipal hall into an Emergency Operations Centre.

Friday was the last day of municipal-run daycare and spring break camps in Oak Bay.

The mayor shared his concerns that during a bike ride with his children to Willows Beach he witnessed residents are not taking social distancing seriously.

“I saw… in our playground and beaches, many people not abiding by the best practices,” Murdoch said.

In her public address at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry noted many municipalities have found social distancing a challenging thing to manage, particularly in restaurants.

As of Friday, Henry ordered all restaurants in B.C. to move to take-out or delivery only.

“From today, my order is that restaurants must move to take out or delivery model only as a way to best protect us and ensure that we can maintain those distances.”

Henry continued her suggestion that businesses that can stay open, should stay open “to support us,” but that they need to have the important social distancing measures in place.”

