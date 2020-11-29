An aerial view over Oak Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo) An aerial view over Oak Bay and the Marina. Oak Bay residents pay the highest taxes on Vancouver Island. Don Denton/Black Press

An aerial view over Oak Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo) An aerial view over Oak Bay and the Marina. Oak Bay residents pay the highest taxes on Vancouver Island. Don Denton/Black Press

Oak Bay secondary suites study considers units old and new

Secondary suites draft report due in new year

Oak Bay’s long-awaited secondary suites study has been slowed by COVID but is now in the final stages and expected to be presented to council by March 2021.

On Nov. 16, council received an update on the progress of the study that was initiated in 2018 and will contain a strategy on regulating secondary suites.

More community consultation is scheduled for January. Ultimately, the goal is to consider the legalization of suites and the report will be part of Oak Bay’s housing framework program.

The study is now focused on key components of regulating secondary suites, said manager of planning Deborah Jensen in her report to council.

READ ALSO: Survey shows Oak Bay divided over secondary suites

Oak Bay’s housing needs report that came out in early 2020 showed house ownership in Oak Bay is becoming unaffordable for most families. The average cost of a single-family home grew 48 per cent from 2010 to 2018. In that time the average household income grew at an estimated 12 per cent.

The study will make recommendations on revisiting and updating zoning and building code bylaws for purpose-built secondary suites. It will also address ways to regulate existing secondary suites.

“Consideration of existing secondary suites, as with new suites, provides another avenue for housing diversity and affordability,” said the report.

The Housing Needs Report estimated that as of 2016, there were approximately 750 rental units in Oak Bay that were in houses or condos, or secondary suites, and not listed as primary rental units.

READ ALSO: Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites

“This could range from voluntary compliance to required compliance and enforcement; and where compliance is not feasible, new policies could provide for an alternate approach,” the report said.

Parking is also something that will be considered as the district seeks to “ensure minimal impact on the existing street and neighbourhood character.”

“Requiring on-site parking must be balanced with the desire to retain significant amounts of green space and tree canopy cover,” said the report.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

hr width=”75%”>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter< and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Island Health has confirmed the first long term care facility outbreak in Greater Victoria at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. (Google Maps)
Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria

Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich confirms one positive staff member

An aerial view over Oak Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo) An aerial view over Oak Bay and the Marina. Oak Bay residents pay the highest taxes on Vancouver Island. Don Denton/Black Press
Oak Bay secondary suites study considers units old and new

Secondary suites draft report due in new year

The Saanich Fire Department Station #2 C-Battalion members (left to right) firefighter Clayton Tilon, firefighter Bonnie Fiala, firefighter Zay Hamilton, Capt. Dawrin Schellenberg and firefighter Charlie Rivers show off their BC Emergency Health Servicecs Vital Link Award. (Photo courtesy Darwin Schellenberg)
Saanich firefighters receive Vital Link Award from paramedics for life-saving CPR

Award issued to C-Battalion, civilian for help saving cardiac arrest patient in June

GIF
’90s rock band resurfaces with songs never properly recorded or released

Underwater Sunshine’s online reunion involves four guys who lost contact for years

Tim Siebert, one half of the partnership behind Citrus & Cane, says opening the Douglas Street cocktail lounge during a pandemic had challenges, but the bar is ready to adapt to whatever comes next. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
New Victoria tropical cocktail lounge designed with COVID-19 safety in mind

Citrus & Cane opens in site of former Copper Owl after eight-month delay

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

A small crash in the water south of Courtenay Saturday afternoon. Two men had to be rescued, but reports indicate there were no serious injuries. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Small plane crash in Comox Valley waters Saturday afternoon

Two rescued from plane that had flipped in water; no serious injuries reported

A photo from 2017, of Nuchatlaht First Nation members outside court after filing a land title case in B.C. ( Submitted photo/Nuchatlaht First Nation).
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on B.C. to honour UNDRIP in historic title case

Nuchatlaht First Nation says Crown counsel continues to stall the case using the ‘distasteful’ argument that the Nation ‘abandoned’ their land

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lock down after 9 active cases were reported today after a visitor tested positive last week. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

The Vancouver Island First Nation in a lockdown since the first case was reported last week

Most Read