Rob and Anita Parris on the south side of their Island Road property. The couple had hoped to subdivide but have run into some significant costs. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Rob and Anita Parris on the south side of their Island Road property. The couple had hoped to subdivide but have run into some significant costs. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay seeks $300,000 from homeowner to split lot into two

Growing service fees too much, couple says

It’s been seven years since a couple on Island Road started the process to subdivide their lot but after nearly 1,000 hours of time spent, they’re now unsure whether to pursue it.

Rob Parris and his wife Anita live at 592 Island Rd. Their driveway fronts off Earn Street, which also serves as a trail head to Anderson Hill Park. They’ve followed the steps laid out for them by District of Oak Bay staff including lot surveys and camera inspections of pipes that cross their property on an easement, they said.

The lot is 1,615 square metres (17,389 square feet). The current house would remain on a 10,000 square-foot parcel and a new 7,000 square foot parcel would be carved off the south half.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay grants 60-days of protection for century-old mansion

In November, they got their preliminary layout consideration from Oak Bay, a key document that outlines the final steps for the subdivision. It included an estimate for $300,000 in off-site service fees such as road widening and paving, trail development along Earn and Island roads, service upgrades, power pole siting, and landscape installation.

“I expected $100,000 or $130,000 but not $300,000,” Parris said. “We’re not developers, we’re just a couple trying to subdivide our lot.”

Municipalities charge offsite servicing fees to upgrade the roads and utilities fronting the property. They consider more cars, more sewage, and generally require upgrades as a condition.

The right to charge applicants for service upgrades is built into the B.C. municipal charter. Finding that balance of who is responsible for offsite servicing costs, the taxpayer base or individual applicant, is difficult, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

“The general understanding in B.C. is that the applicant who looks to profit from a subdivision or development is expected to cover a certain level of (associated) infrastructure costs,” Murdoch said.

Steve Rennick, Oak Bay’s manager of engineering services, said overall costs have increased in relation to the market but the district has not changed its approach. He confirmed it’s not uncommon for applicants in Oak Bay to pay as much as $400,000 for offsite servicing, though the numbers fluctuate based on needs.

Until 2017, the District of Oak Bay was actually losing money and service upgrades and had to adjust fees. It increased the set cost to connect to a sewer main (up to 10 metres) to $5,300 from $3,075 (for a 100 mm diameter pipe) and increased the set fee for a water connection to $5,770 overall for a 10-metre connection (19 mm diameter). But that’s only a piece of the puzzle in trying to recover the district’s costs, Rennick said.

“We try and give people an indication that this is what it will cost, labour, material, fuel, all going up, year after year,” Rennick said.

The Parrises also spent thousands putting a permanent, protective covenant on about 40 per cent of what would be the new lot, which Oak Bay asked for.

“We made a mistake getting it before having the subdivision done. That’s my mistake,” Rob Parris said.

The covenant is expansive enough to create a buffer around the limb span of a mature oak. Nothing can be built there with the exception of a floating driveway (that minimizes damage on the limbs below).

READ MORE: Oak Bay council split over forcing heritage designation on Island Road home

“The main thing here is there is no appeal process, and we’d like better communication. We went through a long process only to be given a $300,000 bill at the end. I wish we knew that a long time ago.”

There’s also no chance to bring the case in front of council, who didn’t respond to a group email he sent, Parris said.

In the meantime, construction is underway a little further up Island Road where Amity Construction razed a 108-year-old house after abandoning a heritage revitalization agreement that would have protected it. That HRA was tied to the subdivision of one lot and house and a $427,000 estimate in service fees.

In a recent Saanich case, a couple convinced that municipality to let them install an infiltration ditch for their new home instead of a $300,000 fee to connect to a municipal stormwater pipe.

READ ALSO: Couple’s battle with Saanich over a $300,000 storm drain ends with a win

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Cyclist struck on Gorge Road East suffering life-threatening injuries
Next story
Owner of North Saanich daycare calls for crosswalk

Just Posted

Rob and Anita Parris on the south side of their Island Road property. The couple had hoped to subdivide but have run into some significant costs. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay seeks $300,000 from homeowner to split lot into two

Growing service fees too much, couple says

People living in Victoria encampments will be offered indoor shelter by May 1, according to the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s daytime park camping prohibition back in effect May 1

BC Housing, city, set new goal of sheltering all encampment residents by May 1

Victoria police were on scene at Gorge Road East and Bridge Street Wednesday evening where a pedestrian was struck. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Cyclist struck on Gorge Road East suffering life-threatening injuries

Eastbound traffic on Gorge Road East closed while police investigate

The City of Victoria is phasing out parkade attendants at its various facilities, replacing them with a pay-by-space system that has been piloted since last fall at the Johnson Street parkade. The system will use machines similar to the on-street one shown here. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria parkades will gradually shift to self-serve machines

Parkade attendants to be offered jobs as on-street parking monitors

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Caught in the act: West Shore RCMP share drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving, eating cereal, even removing a bra are just some of the infractions observed by police

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you met with friends outdoors

As the weather gets warmer and days get longer, thoughts begin to… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Takush (Smith Inlet), north of Vancouver Island on the mainland is the traditional homeland of the Gwa’sala Nation.
Judge rejects North Island First Nation’s herring fishery injunction request

Federal ruling said Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation failed to demonstrate ‘irreparable harm’

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
B.C. judge dismisses churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules, lawyer says

Three churches in Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack sought to hold in-person services

Most Read