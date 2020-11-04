Results from a 2020 budget question on deer population control. (OakBay.ca Image)

Oak Bay seeks feedback for 2021 budget

Budget questionnaire now available online

Oak Bay’s questionnaire for the 2021 municipal budget is now available online and in paper format.

The survey seeks community input to help the District of Oak Bay form its 2021-2025 operating and capital budgets. Feedback helps district administration and council prioritize community services and infrastructure.

The online questionnaire is available at connect.oakbay.ca and paper copies are available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Henderson Recreation Centre, and Monterey Recreation Centre.

“We encourage residents to take a moment, especially in these times of fiscal challenges resulting from COVID, to provide their valuable feedback which will inform council’s upcoming budget deliberations,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

The deadline is Nov. 30. Results will be made public when they are reported to council in early 2021 prior to budget discussions.

Anyone who requires assistance with the questionnaire is encouraged to contact the district by phone at 250-598-3311 or by email at communications@oakbay.ca.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Most Read