Oak Bay council unanimous that province should be covering academic research portion of deer management. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

Increase in budget would mean 40 more deer get immunocontraception come fall 2019

Despite some opposition, including a pair of letters from the public, the District of Oak Bay will apply for a provincial grant for its deer program.

Council approved sending an application, with a Nov. 14 deadline, during its Nov. 12 meeting.

“There was a lot of conversation as there always is with the deer topic on the specifics of the project,” said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

“It was a healthy discussion around all the aspects of the program. We’re, as a municipality, going to do everything we can to make this successful. UWSS is committed to inoculating and getting this done next summer, so we’re moving forward with that … we need this grant money to do that.”

RELATED: Permit delay could put birth control plan on hold for Oak Bay deer

Oak Bay will apply to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations for a matching grant of up to $31,655 to implement the next phases of the Oak Bay deer management strategy, substantially in the form of the program prepared by the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society.

Council voted 6-1 in favour of moving forward with Coun. Hazel Braithwaite the only one opposed.

While the project is moving slower than he would like, Murdoch says now is not a time to look backward.

“We have an obligation as a council and a municipality to make sure that there’s actual work done to sterilize deer,” Murdodch said. “We need to make sure that work is done next year.”

The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society has collared and tagged 20 does to date and has a network of 40 cameras collecting information on the deer population, density, movement patterns and resource use.

Five bucks have a provincial ear tag and a UWSS ear tag. Two weeks ago, a buck that was tagged on Anderson Hill in March was photographed by a Saanich resident on Ten Mile Point, illustrating a wide range of travel for bucks. Residents have also spotted tagged bucks near Cordova Bay, and near the intersection of Shelbourne and Hillside.

RELATED: OpEd – Deer plan complex for Oak Bay

Although the expectation was that up to 40 does would receive an immune-contraceptive vaccine and a subsequent booster in September/October 2018, in late August the UWSS learned it must consult with five First Nations bands, in order to receive a General Wildlife Permit. The province initiated consultations on Sept. 21 and Chief Ron Sam of the Songhees Nation sent Oak Bay a letter supporting the immuno-contraception program.

A permit would be issued after full consultation. As it is dated for a year from the time it is issued, the permit would be valid for the next window of opportunity for vaccinating the does, late summer and early fall of 2019.

The proposed program funding for 2019 is $63,310 to be shared equally between the province and Oak Bay. For the district it is an increase of $11,655 over 2018. The additional funding would allow 40 more does to get the immunocontraception.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes
Next story
Horgan and advanced education minister to make announcement at UVic

Just Posted

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at CFB Esquimalt

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Viral video shows Sooke resident calling out illegal crab fishers

The video shows a man and woman with 12 undersized crabs in Sooke

Horgan and advanced education minister to make announcement at UVic

B.C. Premier will be on campus in Victoria on Nov. 15

Victoria Curling Club wants to be part of new Crystal Pool Facility after lease renewal ends

The 66-year old club owns the building, but sits on city land

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and MP Alistair MacGregor weigh in on fishing ban

Singh and MacGregor say improving salmon abundance is important

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Government looks for public input on Cathedral Grove safety concerns

Port Alberni, Parksville info sessions invite public to help ‘shape future access’

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read