Oak Bay sees major drop in parking tickets, surge in EV charger use

Parking ticket enforcement in Oak Bay dropped from 4,307 in 2018 to 2,475 in 2019.

This is one of many numbers in the District of Oak Bay’s draft annual report in Monday night’s council agenda.

Among some of the standout, unique numbers are an increase in the amount of uses for the Oak Bay electric vehicle charger at Municipal Hall, which was used for 3,265 charges, an upward trend from 2,430 the year before. The electricity cost the District $2,666, as it’s free for users to encourage sustainable transit.

The Oakbay.ca website had 1.98 million viewers.

The District counted 191 full-time staff and 305 part-time staff, while posting 117 ads to hire throughout the year.

Oak Bay’s sewage overflows dipped in 2019 to just 10 in total, four at the Humber pump station and six at the Rutland pump station, down from 22 in 2018.

The total value of 2019 housing and building construction was $43.8 million and the total building permit revenue was $510,392. Meanwhile, Oak Bay administered 657 business licences.

The District also levied $46.9 million in property tax to 6,584 properties with 4,480 homeowner grants claimed.

Socially, there were 25 block party permits issued, and 21 FOI requests.

There were also 131 bylaw infractions and 126 motor vehicle collisions recorded.

