Oak Bay Police crime stats from 2019. (Oakbay.ca Image)

Oak Bay sees major drop in parking tickets, surge in EV charger use

Oak Bay draft annual report by the numbers

Parking ticket enforcement in Oak Bay dropped from 4,307 in 2018 to 2,475 in 2019.

This is one of many numbers in the District of Oak Bay’s draft annual report in Monday night’s council agenda.

Among some of the standout, unique numbers are an increase in the amount of uses for the Oak Bay electric vehicle charger at Municipal Hall, which was used for 3,265 charges, an upward trend from 2,430 the year before. The electricity cost the District $2,666, as it’s free for users to encourage sustainable transit.

READ ALSO: Report finds several Saanich recreation facilities at their limit

The Oakbay.ca website had 1.98 million viewers.

The District counted 191 full-time staff and 305 part-time staff, while posting 117 ads to hire throughout the year.

Oak Bay’s sewage overflows dipped in 2019 to just 10 in total, four at the Humber pump station and six at the Rutland pump station, down from 22 in 2018.

The total value of 2019 housing and building construction was $43.8 million and the total building permit revenue was $510,392. Meanwhile, Oak Bay administered 657 business licences.

The District also levied $46.9 million in property tax to 6,584 properties with 4,480 homeowner grants claimed.

Socially, there were 25 block party permits issued, and 21 FOI requests.

There were also 131 bylaw infractions and 126 motor vehicle collisions recorded.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island marmot population gets boost with help from Calgary Zoo
Next story
Brush fire near View Royal neighbourhood believed to be human-caused

Just Posted

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drown in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

32-year-old woman drowns at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Two bystanders provided CPR on scene

Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Yana Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Missing 15-year-old Saanich girl

Emilie Pattie is believed to be in downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read