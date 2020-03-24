Oak Bay siblings keep busy, entertain the public with ‘bored board’

Asher, 8, shows off the Bored Board he made with his sisters and hung from a tree in front of their home on Newport Avenue. It boasts jokes, riddles, stories, pictures, podcast suggestions and more for passersby. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Without spring break camps to fill the void, three siblings found a way to express their experience stuck at home during the current societal pause meant to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They came up with the “bored board,” a corkboard packed with jokes and other exercises for passersby to enjoy whilst enduring social distancing. Lise, 5, Jane, 7, and Ash, 8, posted the “bored board” on a tree in front of their home on Newport Avenue.

Have you seen the Bored Board? It has jokes, riddles, stories and pictures courtesy of three kids holed-up on Newport Avenue near Windsor Park. #yyj pic.twitter.com/xDkpbVpCZA — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) March 23, 2020

“The board is a board where we make jokes.” Asher said. “Because of the coronavirus, no one can do anything so they can read our jokes.”

“And if they’re bored, they can look at this book I made,” said Lise.

The board also offers podcast recommendations for kids and adults.

Overall the response has been notable, and positive, said father Alex Russell.

“Lots of neighbours stop and have a giggle, you see them walk by and pause on their way,” Russell said. “It’s just, a pause board.”

The kids were inspired to create the board through an extra-curricular learning program they are studying while awaiting school’s reopening.

It includes Jane’s joke. “What did the pencil say to the other pencil? Looking sharp.”

“We’re stuck at home a lot,” Asher added.

