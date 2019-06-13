Liam Pope-Lau, an Oak Bay student, stands in front of his heritage project on Jimmy Chicken. (photo supplied)

Oak Bay student takes aim at national contest with project on Jimmy Chicken

Heritage project tells story of First Nations man who lived on Mary Tod Island

An Oak Bay student is hoping his passion for local history gets noticed on the national scale.

Liam Pope-Lau, a Grade 4 student at Glenlyon Norfolk School, is aiming to win Canada’s History for Kids’ Young Citizens contest, with his project on Jimmy Chicken.

“It’s a real honour to be doing this,” Pope-Lau said.

He’s the only student from south Vancouver Island in the Young Citizens competition. The winners will receive a trip to Ottawa to attend a national history forum.

Pope-Lau’s project, which landed him in the top three of last month’s South Vancouver Island Regional Heritage Fair, tells the story of Jimmy Chicken, a First Nations man who lived on Mary Tod Island — or Jimmy Chicken Island — more than 120 years ago.

“I just wanted to show people how important reconciliation and coming together is, and show people the history that they don’t know yet,” Pope-Lau said.

Read also: ‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Pope-Lau can see Mary Tod Island from his house and his class paddles to the island every year. One of the most interesting things he said he learned about Jimmy Chicken was about Chicken’s son, Jimmy Johnny. According to Pope-Lau, Johnny was a Songhees council member in 1911.

Pope-Lau spoke with Songhees Elder Joan Morris, Oak Bay Heritage Commission member Marion Cummings and Royal B.C. Museum curator Grant Keddie as part of the project.

A poem Pope-Lau performed, titled “Spirits of the Salish Sea,” with the project was dedicated to Morris.

“I learned how important it is to listen to Elders, and the role they have in our communities in Canada. History really matters!” Pope-Lau wrote in his entry to the Young Citizens contest. “We need to listen to everyone’s stories with an open heart.”

Winners of the Young Citizens competition are determined by a panel of judges as well as a public vote.

Voting opened Tuesday and will remain open until July 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First Nations elders bless land for Colwood development
Next story
From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

Just Posted

Greater Victoria one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Greater Victoria man shares the secrets behind a portrait of a Canadian Bride

The portrait was painted by a famed Belgian artist immediately after the Second World War

Oak Bay student takes aim at national contest with project on Jimmy Chicken

Heritage project tells story of First Nations man who lived on Mary Tod Island

New ‘Rocks ready to roll this weekend at The Q Centre

Shamrocks host the New Westminster Salmonbellies

Saanich woman uses Internet to fight climate of fear and powerlessness

Leslie Miller-Brooks hopes co2reductionplan.org will spur others into voluntary action

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Most Read