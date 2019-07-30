Oak Bay thief cleans up, steals Dyson vaccum

Oak Bay Police responded to a break and enter on Florence Street where a vacuum cleaner and a fan were reported stolen. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay Police are on the lookout for the thief who stole a number of household items including a Dyson vacuum cleaner and 10-inch Dyson fan.

The vacuum was stolen on Saturday, July 27, at a residence on Florence Street, said Oak Bay Police Sgt. Chris Goudie.

The break and enter is one of the calls Oak Bay Police responded to between July 22 to 28.

On July 23, a business in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue reported an internal case of involving one of the employees.

READ MORE: Driver ignores Oak Bay flagger, drives on sidewalk

Police attended and arrested the male before releasing him on a promise to appear for a September court date.

The matter was an internal affair and there is no risk to the public at the business, Chief Andy Brinton added.

That same day police pulled over a driver for a burnt-out headlight on their vehicle along Fort Street entering Oak Bay. A record check showed the driver was wanted by Victoria Police for assault and VicPD attended and took custody of the male.

It only took two hours during the Thursday ICBC Roadblock on Beach Drive to impound three vehicles.

Police issued a three-day IRP (immediate roadside prohibition), a 24-hour suspension and a 90-day IRP. A fourth motorist was issued a prohibition notice.

READ MORE: Oak Bay extends leaf pickup program

On Saturday, July 27, Oak Bay Police responded to a BC Transit call regarding a passenger who embarked at the hospital and disembarked on Oak Bay Avenue near Oliver Street, appearing somewhat confused.

When police arrived they found the male unconscious on the grass. B.C. Ambulance services transported the male to hospital.

Police report there were no incidents at the weekend car shows.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter