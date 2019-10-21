Oak Bay electrician Nick McKinnon with two new LED street lamps. The final 356 lamps are being purchased and installed to complete the five-year switchover of Oak Bay’s 1,506 street lamps. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay to complete LED switchover of 1,506 street lamps

Electricians to install final 356 steet lamps

Oak Bay is completing its five-year-long Street Light Project, a switch from traditional incandescent street light bulbs to 1,506 energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Council confirmed the purchase of the final 356 LED lamps left in the final phase of the $110,000 project that has seen 1,160 ‘light emitting diodes’ installed already.

The final purchases for the light fixtures are $43,735 from E.B. Horsman and $17,473 from Eecol Electric. The fixtures use about 40 per cent of the electricity compared to the incandescent lights.

Oak Bay’s two electricians have been handling the installation. Thus will end the five-year switchover project.

Oak Bay to complete LED switchover of 1,506 street lamps

