Dallas Road camper Jasper Sunshine started his own petition after residents in the area asked for more bylaw enforcement. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Oak Bay looks to permit recreation vehicles in driveways during COVID-19

Council likely to lift restriction on campers as place to self-isolate

In an attempt to support self-isolation Oak Bay council is looking at temporarily rescinding the strict bylaws regarding recreation vehicles and permit one camper per residential property during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should the motion pass on Monday night, it will remain illegal to park a recreation vehicle on an Oak Bay street.

“It’s really out of concern for health care workers,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch on Monday. “They want to minimize risk to their family, want to continue working and one option is to use a camper in the driveway [but current bylaws] prohibit that from happening.”

Staff recommends the temporary relaxation on enforcement of the zoning bylaw that restricts the location of campers on residential property.

“Residents may be permitted to use one camper per residential property as temporary accommodation for the specific purpose of self-isolation by person(s) required to adhere to the Orders of the Provincial Health Officer during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the report.

“Basically we are saying, do what you need to be safe with the support of the municipality,” Murdoch said.

Oak Bay is known for strict bylaws such as the restriction of trailers, boats, campers (unmounted or mounted) and recreation vehicles (with a height greater than 2.2 metres).

Oak Bay has even been miscredited for restrictions that do not exist, such as the mythical ban on clotheslines.

