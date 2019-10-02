Oak Bay tree removal denied due to climate crisis

You can’t cut down your trees in a climate emergency.

Not if they’re healthy and in Oak Bay. Not even if some of the limbs have already failed.

Oak Bay councillors voted 6-2 against the appeal by Cadboro Bay Road resident Ashton Scordo to have two deodara cedar trees taken down. Scordo had a significant branch from one of the cedars fall on his back patio last year and it sparked concern he and his wife share during wind storms, especially with two new children, one three months old and the other two years.

READ MORE: Oak Bay plants new program for national tree day

READ ALSO: Oak Bay resident wins fight to remove tree

The appeal was not without precedence. As recently as June, a resident on St. Patrick Street won an appeal to remove a tall deodara cedar on their property. In that case, the appellant claimed an ongoing financial burden to clean the tree’s detritus out of the gutters and perimeter drain.

“My concern is that we’re setting a precedence here,” said Coun. Andrew Appleton. “The vast majority of trees in Oak Bay could be considered a safety risk at some point, if we work on the assumption that every tree is on a spectrum of risk.”

Coun. Cairine Green noted that council was fresh off visiting the Union of B.C. Municipalities annual general meeting, where the climate crisis was of hyper focus.

“Trees are the lungs of the planet and these are healthy and stable as best can be judged,” said Coun. Eric Zhelka. “I understand the concern. Really, we have to go with staff opinion and professional feedback.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute
Next story
‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Acclaimed Celtic rock fusion band here Oct. 6; whisky tasting, acoustic pre-show added

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Most Read