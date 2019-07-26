Jean Thomson and Stewart Jensen stood hand in hand as speeches were made to honour the former mayor. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Oak Bay unveils plaque to honour late mayor Nils Jensen

Son and wife stood hand in hand throughout emotional event Friday morning

It was an emotional occasion for approximately 150 people who turned out to the court yard near the Monterey Recreation Centre and the Greater Victoria Public Library in Oak Bay, as a plaque dedicated to the late mayor Nils Jensen was unveiled.

The memorial was initiated last November with the goal of having Jensen at the unveiling. Kevin Murdoch, mayor of Oak Bay, addressed the crowd which included Nils Jensen’s son, Stewart, and his wife Jean Thomson — who stood hand in hand throughout the event. Jensen died Sunday, April 7 after a short battle with cancer.

“The original intent was to share this with him and to have him stand beside us and to recognize, face to face, the work that he did,” said Murdoch. “While he’s not here today, we did have a chance to unveil that plaque [for him].”

Stewart Jensen called the large turn out humbling.

READ ALSO: Mayor’s Arts Fund to purchase sculpture in honour of Nils Jensen

“Dad gave 22 years of service as mayor and on council and he was incredibly proud of that time,” he said. “It’s heart warming to see that the community has a similar feeling … It’s a really proud day for our family.”

Linda Lindsay, the artist behind the 2018 ArtsAlive M’akhotso, Mother of Peace statue — which stands just across from the plaque — addressed the crowd as well, sharing the meaning behind the piece and the connection to Nils, who immigrated to Canada from Denmark.

“That you would think of my piece humbles me,” said Lindsay, looking directly at the Jensen family. “…It’s an amazing thing, this process of immigration — people coming from everywhere, coming together and making countries better.”

READ ALSO: Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen remembered for humour, professionalism, intelligence

The Mayor’s Legacy Fund is raising money to purchase the statue to honour the former mayor.

Along with his passion for the arts, Stewart Jensen remembers his father for his kind soul.

“More than what he accomplished, was how he conducted himself,” he said. “… He made you feel good, he made you laugh, he was positive, he made everything fun and I think that, more than anything, has brought people out today.”

To make a donation to the Mayor’s Legacy Fund visit oakbay.ca/parks-recreation.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jean Thomson and Stewart Jensen stood hand in hand as speeches were made to honour the former mayor. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Jean Thomson and Stewart Jensen stood hand in hand as speeches were made to honour the former mayor. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Linda Lindsay stands next to her statue M’akhotso, Mother of Peace. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The plaque that was unveiled on Friday to honour Nils Jensen. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Previous story
Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on
Next story
Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Just Posted

Victoria cannabis compassion club closes its doors after 20 years in operation

The Vancouver Island Compassion Society served 3,000 members

VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

Tourists lost approximately $5,000 worth of items after parking downtown

Foul-smelling vandalism at Curtis Point has residents concerned about their safety

Neighbours say the graffiti was written in fecal matter and are concerned about health risks

No criminal charges after West Shore RCMP identify alleged Galloping Goose sexual assault suspect

Tips from public helped identify man

Billionaire enters deal with developer over James Island near Sidney

Article from Arizona-based developer indicates partnership with Craig McCaw

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Most Read