Oak Bay veteran Joseph E. L. (Larry) Gollner holds a book called ‘Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry General Officers First 100 Years’ in which he was featured. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay veteran sent to over 60 countries during his career

The advocate for veterans’ issues says growing awareness around PTSD has had a positive impact

Oak Bay’s Joseph E. L. (Larry) Gollner describes his military career with one word – “lucky.”

During the course of his career, Larry traveled to more than 60 countries, including China, Egypt, Lebanon, Kenya, Austria, Norway and China. He had three children – each born in a different country – with his wife of 56 years Christine Gollner.

“I loved the adventure,” says Christine, adding they moved 24 times while Larry served on different missions.

The 80-year-old veteran joined the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) in 1956 and served mainly in the PPCLI’s second battalion, which defends Canadian interests at home and abroad.

RELATED: Oak Bay retired Brigadier-General earns Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

He said one of their most challenging missions took place in northern Norway, where the Canadian Forces encountered an “extremely difficult terrain” while they assisted the Norwegian army in preventing a possible Russian intrusion.

“I had a great time,” he said emphatically.

Although Gollner retired from the military in 1993, he has been actively involved with veterans’ issues.

Between 2006 to 2010, he went to Afghanistan twice to visit battle groups of the Regiment of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and was very active in supporting families of the fallen and the wounded.

RELATED: Victoria site of B.C.’s first Afghanistan memorial to Canadian soldiers

As the patron of the Canadian Peacekeepers Veterans Association, Gollner continues to work toward improved quality of life for wounded and ill veterans. He has also been a member of the Veteran’s Ombudsman’s Advisory Council, a position that allows him to provide insight in an important forum for veterans.

Earlier this year he earned a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements from across the country and abroad.

READ MORE: Oak Bay retired Brigadier-General earns Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

According to Gollner, the growing awareness around post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is having a positive impact on Canadian veterans.

“I think the whole question of PTSD is now dealt with more responsibly than it was,” he said. “It wasn’t dealt with well in the ‘80s and ‘90s – the system wasn’t reacting, and people didn’t know what was wrong with [veterans struggling with PTSD].”

Although Canadians have started to hear a lot more about PTSD in recent years, the condition is known to exist at least since the times of ancient Greece, and has been called by many different names.

But while there’s more awareness nowadays, Gollner says there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to supporting veterans struggling with PTSD.

“It never will be perfect, but at least a whole bunch of people are working hard now to try to make it so.”

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rapid transit on its way to the West Shore
Next story
Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Man dies in police-involved shooting on Vancouver Island

Officers were attempting arrest in connection to previous assault

Oak Bay veteran sent to over 60 countries during his career

The advocate for veterans’ issues says growing awareness around PTSD has had a positive impact

Mustard Seed celebrates ribbon-cutting on re-envisioned food bank

Market-style expected to lessen stigma, reduce food waste, be more environmentally friendly

Rapid transit on its way to the West Shore

B.C. Transit is meeting with municipalities to continue transit planning

CFB Esquimalt nurse selected for national Remembrance Day program

Navy Lt. Derek Carter will be part of the Remembrance Day Sentry Program in Ottawa

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Most Read