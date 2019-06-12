Oak Bay Village Night Market kicks off

Oak Bay’s Village Night Market is officially underway for the season.

The first of this year’s markets started Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The first Oak Bay night market of the year is fired up! Courtesy of @oakbayvolunteer services. pic.twitter.com/M5AWMG615G — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) June 12, 2019

The markets showcase vendors selling fresh and local produce, baked and canned goods, sauces, condiments and sweets, as well as a variety of wares, including wood-turned bowls, greeting cards, glass art, jewelry and soaps. Wine, beer, cider and spirits are also featured, as is live music and entertainment.

More than 100 local vendors take part in the events. All artisan items in the market are made by the seller, giving market patrons the opportunity to connect with the maker.

The markets, which run from 4 to 8 p.m., are held on the second Wednesdays of the summer months — June, July, August and September — on Oak Bay Avenue, between Monterey and Wilmot Place.

