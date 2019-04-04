A workshop on April 10 will tell people how to help pollinators stay healthy (File photo)

Oak Bay workshop teaches how to help native pollinators

April 10 event at Windsor Park Pavilion will discuss healthy habits for local species

An education workshop on helping local pollinators is coming to Oak Bay just in time for spring.

The “Attracting Native Pollinators” workshop will be taught by Shane Johnson, pollinator steward for Camosun College.

It will be hosted by the Friends of Uplands Park.

“Native pollinators pollinate even more than honey bees, which are not native,” said Margaret Lidkea, president of the Friends of Uplands Park. “He’ll talk about the native plants and environments that will attract these kind of pollinators.”

ALSO READ: UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Lidkea further explained that bees aren’t the only pollinators as but birds, butterflies and other insects are also important contributors.

The workshop will run at the Windsor Park Pavilion on April 10 form 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free, and no registration is required.

Oak Bay workshop teaches how to help native pollinators

