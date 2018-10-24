Oak Bay’s Halloween events promise plenty of excitement

Events include trick or treat on the avenue, pumpkins art, merchant carving contest and bonfire

Residents and visitors can expect a lot of action on the streets of Oak Bay this Halloween.

And with events such as trick or treat on the avenue, pumpkins art, merchant carving contest and bonfire in Fireman’s Park, there are plenty of options to choose from.

According to Martin Cownden, president of the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, these events help bring the community together and showcase the best of Oak Bay.

“It is an amazing event,” said Cownden. “It gives a lot of the village merchants the opportunity to welcome people that they wouldn’t otherwise see on a regular basis.”

“And the hope is that those people who come to Oak Bay Village will remember the village and come back to shop again.”

More fun and games in #OakBay coming up… Hallowe'en & Pumpkins

Details at: https://t.co/WVpcQRPfHl

All October events including Trick or Treat on the Avenue: https://t.co/DnGPgmI27v#YYJ @DistrictOakBay 🧛‍♀️🧛‍♂️ https://t.co/lZJbI39ktL — Eric Wood Zhelka (@EricZhelka) October 23, 2018

Trick or treat on the avenue

Every Halloween, several Oak Bay Village merchants host a giant community trick or treat. Participating merchants, which are identified by a pumpkin poster in their window, offer trick or treat from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Enjoy live music throughout the event as well as a variety of entertainment, including jugglers, stilt walkers, hula hoopers, magic, balloon twisting and more.

Pumpkin art in Oak Bay Village

Hundreds and hundreds of carved pumpkins will be displayed behind the Oak Bay Municipal Hall featuring the likes of local personalities, cartoon characters, the Royal Family, the Beatles and more. Admission is by donation and the proceeds benefit Oak Bay Sea Rescue’s campaign to refit and replace their rescue boats. Pumpkin art is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 27. The event is open until 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Merchant carving contest

Oak Bay merchants carve their own pumpkins and display them in shop windows throughout Oak Bay Village Oct. 28 to 31. Check out pumpkins at ArtSee Eyewear, Carlton House, Dig This, Gage Gallery, Oak Bay Flower Shop, Penny Farthing Pub, RE/MAX Camosun, The Whole Beast, and Vis a Vis.

Bonfire in Fireman’s Park

Following the trick or treat, the District of Oak Bay hosts a bonfire in Fireman’s Park with hot dogs, hot chocolate and a Halloween costume contest.

Gord Marshall, assistant chief with the Oak Bay Fire Department, said many local families have been attending this event for several years.

“It’s a well-attended, community-building event,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for people to get together.”

“We [firefighters] all look forward to it and so do the residents,” he added.

The fire will be lit at 6 p.m., and firefighters will be on scene managing the fire until midnight.