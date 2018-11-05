Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Council members took the oath of office in the presence of a packed house

Oak Bay Councillor Esther Paterson being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay’s newly elected mayor Kevin Murdoch was sworn in tonight along with councillors Andrew Appleton, Cairine Green, Eric Zhelka, Esther Paterson, Hazel Braithwaite and Tara Ney.

Oak Bay council having their inaugural meeting tonight #yyj #oakbay pic.twitter.com/XuUhDKzU11 — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) November 6, 2018

Administered by Justice Geoffrey Gaul, council members took the oath of office and oath of allegiance in the presence of a packed house in council chambers.

Following their oath of office, it was time for Mayor Murdoch’s inaugural address.

Exactly 59 years ago, Murdoch’s grandfather George was also being sworn in as Oak Bay mayor.

“So this is a special moment for me.”

Kevin thanked electors for the high turnout this election and acknowledged the previous council for their work.

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s voter turnout highest in 10 years

Kevin also highlighted council’s shared goals and vision.

“There is strong agreement on this council for environmental social and fiscal stewardship in all of our decision making,” he said. “That’s a great foundation for us to share.”

He stressed the importance of “regulating housing options that the community needs,” finding a solution for the overpopulation of deer and potential services for the Oak Bay Lodge.

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s council-elect share priorities for first 100 days

“Oak Bay is a special place, and this council will work to move it forward while protecting the characteristics that make it so special.”

RELATED: Braithwaite re-elected with the highest amount of votes in past four Oak Bay elections

Oak Bay Councillor Hazel Braithwaite being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Cairine Green being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Andrew Appleton being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Eric Zhelka being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)