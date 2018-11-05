Oak Bay Councillor Esther Paterson being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Council members took the oath of office in the presence of a packed house

Oak Bay’s newly elected mayor Kevin Murdoch was sworn in tonight along with councillors Andrew Appleton, Cairine Green, Eric Zhelka, Esther Paterson, Hazel Braithwaite and Tara Ney.

Administered by Justice Geoffrey Gaul, council members took the oath of office and oath of allegiance in the presence of a packed house in council chambers.

Following their oath of office, it was time for Mayor Murdoch’s inaugural address.

Exactly 59 years ago, Murdoch’s grandfather George was also being sworn in as Oak Bay mayor.

“So this is a special moment for me.”

Kevin thanked electors for the high turnout this election and acknowledged the previous council for their work.

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s voter turnout highest in 10 years

Kevin also highlighted council’s shared goals and vision.

“There is strong agreement on this council for environmental social and fiscal stewardship in all of our decision making,” he said. “That’s a great foundation for us to share.”

He stressed the importance of “regulating housing options that the community needs,” finding a solution for the overpopulation of deer and potential services for the Oak Bay Lodge.

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s council-elect share priorities for first 100 days

“Oak Bay is a special place, and this council will work to move it forward while protecting the characteristics that make it so special.”

RELATED: Braithwaite re-elected with the highest amount of votes in past four Oak Bay elections

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Oak Bay Councillor Hazel Braithwaite being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Cairine Green being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Andrew Appleton being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Eric Zhelka being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Oak Bay Councillor Tara Ney being sworn in by Justice Geoffrey Gaul. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Previous story
Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University
Next story
City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

Just Posted

City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

The city held its inaugural council meeting Monday

Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Council members took the oath of office in the presence of a packed house

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Christopher Turner, 31, is known to be associated with a grey Dodge Ram

Survey says, North Saanich is the safest place in British Columbia

Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria events calendar

Check out these great events taking place across the region

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large fire in Courtenay destroys mobile home

Black smoke could be seen throughout the city

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

Most Read