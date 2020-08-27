Oak Bay approved a duplex rezoning proposal for the residential house at 2512 Wooton Cres., a purpose-built duplex. It is now the second legal conforming duplex in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Oak Bay’s second legal duplex to be stratified

Strata makes renovation of 1957 duplex worth it, owner says

Oak Bay council approved a strata conversion application for a formerly non-compliant duplex on Wooton Crescent.

The owners, Glen and MaryLou Wakefield, brought the application to staff in 2019 and had council approve the two-family RD1 zoning. But with no policy on how to review a strata rezoning at the time, staff instead prepared one, which they submitted to council.

The vote to approve the strata conversion for 2506 and 2512 Wooton Cres. passed with only Coun. Eric Zhelka opposed. It showed a shift in votes from Couns. Esther Paterson and Cairine Green who voted against approving the RD1 zoning last year.

READ MORE: Oak Bay duplex approved by council

“Compliments to staff, pleased to see that you’re bringing this to council in the absence of a policy,” Zhelka said.

One of the issues that concerned council originally is that the house has a third, illegal rental suite under the side of the duplex that the Wakefields rent out. That suite will be removed during renovation.

Wooton is one of two legal duplexes in Oak Bay; the other is a purpose-built duplex on Estevan Avenue. There are an estimated 70 to 80 legal, non-conforming duplexes that predated Oak Bay’s 1986 bylaw that removed the duplex zoning.

Coun. Andrew Appleton voted in favour but noted that some of the legal non-conforming duplexes (which predate a 1986 bylaw that removed duplex zoning) are being demolished for single-family homes.

“We are in a desperate situation as far as rental accommodation and whether it’s approved or not … we need to make a bigger dent in rental stock,” Appleton said. “To my mind, the decision is whether or not a strata provides an affordable housing option. It should be a priority to retain as many of those duplexes as possible.”

Glenn Wakefield said he’d been awaiting the approval for the strata conversion before he undertakes the reno to ensure the investment would be worth it.

READ ALSO: Homeowners caught up in Oak Bay’s duplex complexities

The approval comes with a set of conditions that must be met within 24 months.

The plan for the Wakefields is to upgrade both units to two storeys, stratify them, and then sell the other half while continuing to live in their half (where they’ve been 20 years). The building was built in 1957.

Glenn said he won’t be rushing to renovate as COVID-19 has changed the tenancy situation. But also, the Wakefields are avid sailors and Glenn is launching this week to complete the final leg of a single-handed, western circumnavigation of the world. It is his third attempt. He will apply for a building permit for the renovations and revisit the tenancy situation when he returns.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford resident raises alarm over south Glen Lake beach

Just Posted

Saanich starts talks with UVic, Camosun over concerns about off-campus student housing

Council looks solve parking, rental issues raised at public hearing on unrelated occupancy

Oak Bay’s second legal duplex to be stratified

Strata makes renovation of 1957 duplex worth it, owner says

Langford resident raises alarm over south Glen Lake beach

Parties at small swimming beach at Glen Cove cause concern

Head of local chamber says Sidney’s ‘complacent days are over’ after possible COVID-19 exposures

Local retail expert says possible exposures damage Sidney’s reputation

Saanich’s University Heights redevelopment may see changes before public hearing

Council wants more detail on underground power lines, EV charging stations, daycare flexibility

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read