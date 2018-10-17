Oak Bay’s wolf of Discovery Island ‘alive and healthy’

Takaya, also known as the Discovery Island Wolf, has been inhabiting the rocky shoreline of the Discovery/Chatham Islands –just off the shores of Oak Bay– for the last six years or so. (Cheryl Alexander photo)

One of B.C.’s most notorious animals, known as Takaya or the Discovery Island Wolf, still inhabits the Discovery/Chatham Islands – just off the shores of Oak Bay.

The lone wolf has lived along the rocky shoreline of the islands for the last six years or so.

According to Conservation Photographer Cheryl Alexander, who’s been documenting Takaya’s life for over five years, the wolf is “extremely healthy.”

“He is continuing to do well out there,” she told Oak Bay News. “He looks good and he is making lots of kills and doing great.”

“He is very close to my heart,” she continued. “It’s hard to describe the gift of being able to be close to a wolf in the wild. I’m really dedicated to protecting him, his life out there, maintaining the wilderness so that he can continue to exist in his territory.”

“I still think Takaya is an excellent sentinel image to think about the ecological system in the Salish Sea, and how it’s pretty amazing that it can support a large carnivore like him,” she added.

Alexander said the best way to protect Takaya is to educate visitors on how to avoid situations that could endanger him.

According to BC Parks, information about public safety, wildlife guidelines and regulations, is posted in the park and at neighbouring marinas.

The park remains open to the public; however, domestic animals are prohibited.

“BC Parks is continuing to monitor wildlife/safety concerns associated with the presence of the wolf in the park,” said BC Parks in a statement.