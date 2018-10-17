Takaya, also known as the Discovery Island Wolf, has been inhabiting the rocky shoreline of the Discovery/Chatham Islands –just off the shores of Oak Bay– for the last six years or so. (Cheryl Alexander photo)

Oak Bay’s wolf of Discovery Island ‘alive and healthy’

Park remains open to the public; domestic animals prohibited

One of B.C.’s most notorious animals, known as Takaya or the Discovery Island Wolf, still inhabits the Discovery/Chatham Islands – just off the shores of Oak Bay.

The lone wolf has lived along the rocky shoreline of the islands for the last six years or so.

READ MORE: Takaya and the Salish Sea

According to Conservation Photographer Cheryl Alexander, who’s been documenting Takaya’s life for over five years, the wolf is “extremely healthy.”

“He is continuing to do well out there,” she told Oak Bay News. “He looks good and he is making lots of kills and doing great.”

“He is very close to my heart,” she continued. “It’s hard to describe the gift of being able to be close to a wolf in the wild. I’m really dedicated to protecting him, his life out there, maintaining the wilderness so that he can continue to exist in his territory.”

“I still think Takaya is an excellent sentinel image to think about the ecological system in the Salish Sea, and how it’s pretty amazing that it can support a large carnivore like him,” she added.

Alexander said the best way to protect Takaya is to educate visitors on how to avoid situations that could endanger him.

According to BC Parks, information about public safety, wildlife guidelines and regulations, is posted in the park and at neighbouring marinas.

The park remains open to the public; however, domestic animals are prohibited.

“BC Parks is continuing to monitor wildlife/safety concerns associated with the presence of the wolf in the park,” said BC Parks in a statement.

READ MORE: Wolf chases Discovery Island visitors away


reporter@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third suspicious package sent to Langford law firm

Just Posted

Homeless campers near Saanich municipal hall to move today

Tenters plan to move within Saanich, push bylaws

Oak Bay’s wolf of Discovery Island ‘alive and healthy’

Park remains open to the public; domestic animals prohibited

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Conservation officers investigate four elk shot and abandoned

Leaving harvestable game meat in the field is a punishable offence

Third suspicious package sent to Langford law firm

Hazmat procedures and RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit deployed at Hemminger Law Group again

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

1,000 needles pulled from Cowichan River

Duncan area cleanup project nets three huge truckloads of garbage

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Most Read