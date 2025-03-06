'Obviously a bully': Kelowna panel weighs in on Trump tariffs

A six-member panel from several industries discussed the impact of tariffs on Canada

A former B.C. MLA didn’t hold back when talking about U.S. President Donald Trump during a panel discussion on tariffs at UBC Okanagan (UBCO) on Wednesday (Mar. 5).

Barry Penner, who served as Attorney General, environment minister, and Aboriginal relations minister during four terms, said he believes Canada has taken the right approach in handling U.S. tariffs.

“The man in the White House is obviously a bully,” Penner said. “Yeah, you’ll get some hits if you stand up to a bully – but you’ll get more hits if you don’t. We want to try and find our way through this, and we will somehow.”

Penner, now chair of the Energy Futures Institute, was part of a six-member panel hosted by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. He made it clear that Canada didn’t choose this trade battle but had no choice but to navigate it. He also criticized Trump’s trade policies, arguing they aren’t helping the U.S. or the Western world.

John Lambiris, VP of sales and procurement with Star Group (agriculture), said there has been a surprising benefit for his industry - the support of Canadian retailers.

“They have asked us to increase orders… they have asked us to source the world for options that are not American,” Lambiris said. “This feels real. It feels like we may have collectively woken up an opportunity that’s been in our backyard for decades.”

However, he warned that once Canadian buyers move away from U.S. suppliers, it will be hard for those suppliers to regain their foothold in the market.

Grant Stevens, Chief Corporate Services Officer with KF Aerospace, said the uncertainty caused by tariffs will have a ripple effect on several industries, including airlines.

“As we’ve seen before in times like COVID, and other economic issues, when we get into times of uncertainty, consumer sentiment gets scared, spending dries up, and companies suffer as a result.”

If tariffs stick around for the long haul, he warned that Canada’s aviation manufacturing industry could struggle to compete globally.

“We will be non-competitive even if the dollar continues to fall – it’s a significant challenge.”

Heather Webber, a cross-border transactions specialist at MNP, said that while U.S. trade has always been Canada’s easiest option, businesses now have a chance to look elsewhere.

“Now there’s an opportunity to sell across the country or acquire something from across the country… there might be a chance for us as a country to make ourselves more resilient,” she noted.

UBCO economics professor Ross Hickey pointed out that while tariffs affect the flow of goods and services, they also impact investment.

“And I think that’s what we’re leaving out of this discussion of tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, we’re forgetting that the big issue is are we making ourselves attractive for investment.”

For Nick Arkle, CEO of Gorman Group, the trade war’s biggest impact is on the company’s employees.

“They’re the ones, in the last couple of days, have come to me and said ’should we cancel summer holidays’ and ‘will we able to pay the mortgage on our houses.’” he added. “That’s when you realize this is real.”

Arkle also challenged claims from American politicians that the U.S. doesn’t need Canadian lumber.

“About 23 per cent of their needs come from Canada, and about half of that would come from B.C. That’s significant.”

He also pointed out that Trump recently signed an executive order for the “immediate expansion” of commercial logging on U.S. federal lands, which could shake up the industry even further.

“I think what we’re going to see is one of these powers being stretched to open up national forests in the United States as well,” Arkle said.

On March 4, the federal government announced 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods. The first wave—hitting $30 billion worth of imports—took effect immediately. If U.S. tariffs remain in place, Canada will expand its countermeasures to the full $155 billion.