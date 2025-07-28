Occupant dies in Coldstream house fire

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have confirmed the devastating news that a house fire in Coldstream last week killed a person.

Emergency crews were called to the Kalview Drive blaze Thursday, July 24, shortly after 2 p.m.

The home was completely destroyed, and tragically, one person who was inside at the time has now been confirmed deceased. The victim has been identified, and their family has been notified.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and while the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication of criminality at this time.

The BC Coroners Service and fire investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.