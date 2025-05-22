Oceanside RCMP arrest Parksville man after series of Vancouver Island break-ins

35-year-old suspect known to police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following a series of break-and-enters in the French Creek area on May 22.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said that at approximately 1 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Riley Road in French Creek reported someone tried to enter their residence through a sliding glass door. Officers quickly attended and confirmed no entry was gained, however the suspect was not located.

Then, just before 7 a.m., police were alerted to an in-progress break-and-enter on the same street. Officers confirmed a break-and-enter had occurred to an unoccupied residence, however the suspect was not located.

Worth said that while conducting neighbourhood enquiries, officers determined a third property on the same street had a shed broken into and an attempt was made to break into the unoccupied residence on the property.

Through video surveillance, investigators quickly identified a suspect who was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. The 35-year-old Parksville man, who is known to police, remains in custody to appear in court on May 23.

Clothing worn by the suspect and several items stolen from the break-and-enters have not been recovered. The items include a blue Adidas jacket with white stripes, red motocross helmet, pink bag, Nintendo Switch game console, various watches and a wooden frame airsoft rifle with a scope. Investigators believe the items may have been dropped or stashed in the area by the suspect.