Oceanside RCMP arrest Parksville man after series of Vancouver Island break-ins

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following a series of break-and-enters in the French Creek area on May 22.
Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said that at approximately 1 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Riley Road in French Creek reported someone tried to enter their residence through a sliding glass door. Officers quickly attended and confirmed no entry was gained, however the suspect was not located.
Then, just before 7 a.m., police were alerted to an in-progress break-and-enter on the same street. Officers confirmed a break-and-enter had occurred to an unoccupied residence, however the suspect was not located.
Worth said that while conducting neighbourhood enquiries, officers determined a third property on the same street had a shed broken into and an attempt was made to break into the unoccupied residence on the property.
Through video surveillance, investigators quickly identified a suspect who was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. The 35-year-old Parksville man, who is known to police, remains in custody to appear in court on May 23.
Clothing worn by the suspect and several items stolen from the break-and-enters have not been recovered. The items include a blue Adidas jacket with white stripes, red motocross helmet, pink bag, Nintendo Switch game console, various watches and a wooden frame airsoft rifle with a scope. Investigators believe the items may have been dropped or stashed in the area by the suspect.
Thanks to video surveillance installed by property owners, officers were able to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody, said Worth.
If anyone comes across the suspect’s clothing or stolen items, please contact the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111 quoting file 2025-4840.