OCP input on the agenda for Esquimalt council

Township meets Monday, looks at final draft of OCP, new automated voting system

Residents in Esquimalt will have the chance to provide input on the latest draft of the forthcoming Official Community Plan, when council meets at municipal hall Monday evening.

Proposed changes in the OCP include enhanced policies on urban agriculture, designating areas throughout the municipality that would require development permits in order to maintain environmental protections, conservation of energy and water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The last Official Community Plan was adopted in 2007.

Provide your input into our proposed Official Community Plan on Monday, May 28 in #Esquimalt Council Chambers. Public Hearing begins at 7 p.m. https://t.co/YWp3iOAB0S — TownshipOfEsquimalt (@EsquimaltBC) May 25, 2018

RELATED: New Official Community Plan to get first reading in Esquimalt

Also on the May 28 agenda, is a notion of motion from Mayor Barb Desjardins and Coun. Beth Burton-Krahn that a working group be formed between the Township and the Songhees and Esquimalt nations with a budget of $5,000.

As per one of Esquimalt’s strategic priorities, assembling the group is part of maintaining “a dialogue of mutual respect” in an effort to enhance working relationships with the goal of economic, social and cultural opportunities for all parties.

RELATED: What’s On Esquimalt: Community events in store

Council will also look at implementing a bylaw to authorize an automated vote counting system ahead of the Oct. 2018 municipal election.

The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. in council chambers at municipal hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.) following a meeting of committee of the whole at 5:45 p.m.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com