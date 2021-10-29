Cellular service is spotty along Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Cellular service is spotty along Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

October completion date for Highway 14 cell service construction pushed to 2022

Equipment and steel shortages, buiding permits and challenging terrian has delayed the project

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has been pushed back to 2022.

A spokesperson for Rogers Communications, the project’s contractor, said crews are still building the towers.

“We remain dedicated to the completion of this important project as we address the global equipment and steel shortage, complexities of obtaining building permits as well as the challenging terrain in the area, and are on track to have coverage in service in 2022,” he said in an email to Black Press Media.

There was no timeline for when work would be completed.

READ MORE: Cellular reception extending along Vancouver Island’s south coast

When the program was announced in April, construction was scheduled to be completed by the end of October. Funding for the project came from Connecting British Columbia grant program. Rogers was given $4.9 million towards infrastructure costs.

More than 1,200 homes in the region are set to be connected to cellular service in Port Renfrew, Shirley, Otter Point, Jordan River and some Pacheedaht First Nation communities.

“I have property in Jordan River that I’m currently building a house on,” Mike Morrison said in an email.

“I was hoping the cell service would be available by now so it would be easier to communicate and do research for the build while I’m out there. There are a lot of things to organize and deal with when building a house.”

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Port RenfrewSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Thursday downpour sends Victoria weather watchers scrambling for record books
Next story
Abbotsford dairy farm has licence suspended amid allegations of animal abuse

Just Posted

The last time Victoria experienced so much rain was in 2003. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thursday downpour sends Victoria weather watchers scrambling for record books

Cellular service is spotty along Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
October completion date for Highway 14 cell service construction pushed to 2022

Pacheedaht First Nation drummers at the blessing of the canoe ceremony. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
UVic, First Nations collaborate on special projects

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Missing Montreal man last seen in Saanich preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip