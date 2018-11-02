The number of homes sold in October 2018 have fallen compared to the same time last year, but have risen compared to the previous month. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

The number of home sales across Greater Victoria continues to drop when compared to monthly figures from 2017, but October saw a bump when compared to previous month-over-month sales figures.

Just under 600 properties changed hands in the Victoria Real Estate Board region last month, which is 10 per cent fewer than October 2017, but the 598 properties sold were 12.2 per cent more than September 2018.

READ MORE: Condos prop up weakening real estate market across Greater Victoria

READ MORE: Greater Victoria prices continue to rise as market shows signs of cooling

Condo sales made up the majority of this spike from Sept to Oct 2018, with 20.8 per cent of sales. Single family homes only made up 1.4 per cent of the rise.

“We continue to see the housing market shift into a more balanced state, though the trajectory is not smooth,” says Victoria Real Estate Board President Kyle Kerr.

“This month had slower sales compared to last year and a slightly lower level of inventory coming into the market, but it also had an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people. The moderating changes over last year have been punctuated with some competition and price pressure on lower and mid-priced homes while the upper end of the market has softened slightly. Right now pricing is key across all segments as we transition to a more balanced market.”

(Victoria Real Estate Board)

The amount of active listing at the end of October 2018 represented a 31.8 per cent increase in inventory compared to Oct. 2017, which Kerr says could be caused by new mortgage lending requirements.

“Lending was made tougher to dampen the market and these measures have certainly had an impact on purchasing power,” Kerr noted.

“The threat of the looming Speculation and Vacancy tax has also cooled development in our area, which is unfortunate because the only way to create affordable homes in our area is to build them. We hope that moving forward the municipal, provincial and federal governments will work collaboratively to enable more supply at all levels of housing by funding public / private partnerships to support the increase of home stock in our area. We hope that aside from taxation and mortgage rules, governments will work together to ensure a future supply in our area to stabilize prices in the long term.”

The average current price of a home in Greater Victoria last month was $881,000 – an increase of 6 per cent compared to the same time last year. The average price for a condo in the Victoria core last month was $502,600 – an increase of almost 10 per cent from October 2017.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

Just Posted

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

BC Ferries predicts potential travel trends for 2020

With more than 22 million travellers in 2018, infrastructure looks at accommodating ride-sharing

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for Central Saanich man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Sooke woman wins major award in university rugby

Rori Wood earns top first-year player honours

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

Most Read