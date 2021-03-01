Off-duty officer finds safety in car from pipe-wielding man near Victoria police headquarters

Police are recommending assault with a weapon charges against a man from Newfoundland after an incident near Victoria Police Department headquarters on Sunday.

An off-duty officer was walking near the station on Quadra Street near Caledonia on Feb. 28 when he was approached by a man with a metal pipe. The officer hopped inside a vehicle until other officers arrived.

Police arrested a suspect who was later released with a court date and conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the report desk at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.

