Off-duty RCMP officer bear sprayed, makes arrest following Island theft

Two suspects are in custody after bear spraying an off-duty Comox Valley RCMP member who intervened in a theft from a Courtenay business.

On June 6, an off-duty member of the Comox Valley RCMP was inside a Courtenay liquor store when he observed two individuals exit the store without paying for their merchandise. The member identified himself as a police officer, told the two males to stop, and followed them out of the store.

The males both disregarded the off-duty member’s instructions to stop and one of them pulled out what appeared to be bear spray and sprayed the member in the face. Despite feeling the effects of the bear spray, the member continued in the direction of the males until one of them stopped and was placed under arrest.

Frontline members attended the area and arrested the second suspect.

“The commitment to the safety of our community by this member is indisputable. Despite being on his time off, those police instincts kicked in and the crime in progress was halted,” said Insp. Mike Kurvers, officer in charge for the Comox Valley RCMP.

He added the police officer is doing well and will be back at work for his next shift.

Both suspects were held in police custody pending a court appearance.



