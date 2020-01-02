Two VicPD officers helped to stop a sexual assault in Hawaii this week. (Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS)

Off-duty VicPD officers intervene to stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak is “very proud” of two off-duty VicPD officers who intervened to stop a sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii.

Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were out for a morning run in a park in Kona while on holidays when they heard a woman’s screams. The officers ran to her aid and a suspect was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

Black Press Media has reached out to the VicPD for comment.

