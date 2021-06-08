Off-leash dog park has town asking View Royal residents to speak

View Royal is considering adding an off-leash area for dogs at Chilco Park. An online survey is open for resident feedback until June 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

Release the hounds?

The Town of View Royal wants to get a leg up on how residents feel about a secure, off-leash area for dogs at Chilco Park.

According to a statement from View Royal, residents in the Chilco area have expressed interest in further developing the park to include a secure, off-leash dog area. Benefits would include opportunities for neighbours and their dogs to meet and socialize in a dedicated space for dogs so they can be safely socialized in an area separate from other park users.

Chilco Park, which is bordered by Lund Road and Cahilty Lane, was developed in 2005 and features an open green space, picnic areas and a large playground for younger and older children.

Residents are invited to complete the online survey no later than June 13. For more information and to complete the survey, visit bit.ly/3fLi5jG.

DogsparksTown of View RoyalWest Shore