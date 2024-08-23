Officer stabbed, man shot by police sparks B.C. watchdog investigation

The fire department called for police help with man allegedly setting sign on fire

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an officer was stabbed and police shot a man in Richmond Aug. 22, 2024.

1 / 1 B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an officer was stabbed and police shot a man in Richmond Aug. 22, 2024. Advertisement

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an officer was stabbed and police shot a man in Richmond Thursday (Aug. 22).

Both the officer and the man were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services to be treated for "what are believed to be serious injuries," a news release from B.C. RCMP said Friday.

Richmond RCMP had received a request just before 11 p.m. for help from the Richmond Fire Rescue for a man who was allegedly setting a sign on fire in the 9800-block of Glenthorne Drive.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, the man was uncooperative.

"During the police interaction, a struggle ensued which resulted in a police officer getting stabbed and the man getting shot by police."

Richmond RCMP's serious crime unit will be investigating the initial call for police and the following assault on the officer.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be investigating police actions.