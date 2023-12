B.C. Prosecution Service says charge against Sgt. Antonio Guerrero stems from December 2022 incident

A Coquitlam RCMP officer has been charged with assault one year after the incident.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Friday (Dec. 15) that Sgt. Antonio Guerrero is facing the assault charge, stemming from an incident that is alleged to have happened at the Coquitlam RCMP detachment sometime between Dec. 14 and 15, 2022.

His first court appearance is scheduled or Jan. 17, 2024 at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

