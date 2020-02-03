Victoria officer responding to weapons call injured in Saturday night crash

Three people taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A VicPD officer is recovering after a Saturday night crash while responding to a weapons call.

The officer responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm on Feb. 1 shortly before 11 p.m. The officer drove with the emergency equipment activated on police vehicle, says VicPD. The officer’s vehicle collided with another vehicle with two occupants at the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue.

All occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and the incident remains under investigation.

